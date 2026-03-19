Social Pop 3D - Square

Kickstart your social content with a playful, high‑energy opener. This square, 3D motion graphics template blends bold headlines, emoji clusters and floating reaction icons around a sleek device frame. Showcase a photo or clip, then land on a clean, branded logo scene. Perfect for intros and promos across feeds and stories, it features punchy animations, vibrant colors and easy controls for text, fonts, colors, media and logo. Make your message pop, boost engagement, and stay on brand in seconds—no advanced editing required.