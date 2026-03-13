Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Emoji Social Media Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Social Pop 3D - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
Story video
Social Media Promo
12exports
rating
Create a high‑energy vertical intro that sparks instant engagement. This playful social media opener mixes big, bold typography with 3D emojis, doodle accents, and a central smartphone frame for your media. Like, heart and share icons burst across the scene, building to a clean logo finish and clear CTA. Customize text, logo, media, fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for Stories, Reels and TikTok, it’s a fast, eye‑catching way to present promotions, announcements, or channel branding with modern 3D motion graphics and fun, upbeat vibes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us