Social Pop 3D - Vertical
00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
12exports
Create a high‑energy vertical intro that sparks instant engagement. This playful social media opener mixes big, bold typography with 3D emojis, doodle accents, and a central smartphone frame for your media. Like, heart and share icons burst across the scene, building to a clean logo finish and clear CTA. Customize text, logo, media, fonts and colors to match your brand. Ideal for Stories, Reels and TikTok, it’s a fast, eye‑catching way to present promotions, announcements, or channel branding with modern 3D motion graphics and fun, upbeat vibes.
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