Studio Swirl - Vertical

Set the tone for your show with a high-impact vertical intro. This 3D studio scene features a glossy chrome microphone, bold kinetic titles, broadcast accents, and a clean logo end card. Designed for podcasts, streams, and story-first platforms, it blends cinematic camera moves with polished materials and energetic pacing. Customize headlines, colors, and audio to match your brand, then export a crisp, scroll-stopping opener that boosts recognition and engagement. Whether you’re launching episodes, promoting segments, or wrapping content with style, this template delivers premium visuals in seconds.