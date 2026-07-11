Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Marble Pod - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Marble Pod - Vertical

00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
3D motion graphics
Story video
Audio Gear
Headphones
8exports
rating
Elevate your audio brand with a premium 3D product scene. This vertical story-ready promo frames your headphones on a marble pedestal within an elegant arched portal, accented by soft pastels and rich gold highlights. Dynamic zooms, smooth rotations, and sleek slide-ins lead to a satisfying cloth sweep that reveals your logo on a clean background. Ideal for showcasing audio gear, music brands, or streamlined product messaging, it pairs photorealistic materials with refined motion design. Easily customize colors, fonts, keywords, music, and your logo to craft a standout promo or intro that looks luxurious and on-brand.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us