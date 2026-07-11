Marble Pod - Vertical

Elevate your audio brand with a premium 3D product scene. This vertical story-ready promo frames your headphones on a marble pedestal within an elegant arched portal, accented by soft pastels and rich gold highlights. Dynamic zooms, smooth rotations, and sleek slide-ins lead to a satisfying cloth sweep that reveals your logo on a clean background. Ideal for showcasing audio gear, music brands, or streamlined product messaging, it pairs photorealistic materials with refined motion design. Easily customize colors, fonts, keywords, music, and your logo to craft a standout promo or intro that looks luxurious and on-brand.