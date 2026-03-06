Youtube intro for cooking channel
Polished App - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Polished App - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 2 videos · 2 images · 1 audio
Promo
App Promo
Minimal
Mockup
Story video
9exports
rating
Showcase your app in a premium, minimalist story-ready video. This template features elegant 3D smartphones, glassy accents, and smooth cinematic motion to spotlight your UI. Replace screens and logos with ease, toggle device details, and fine‑tune brand colors for a refined look. Designed for app promo, reels and vertical ads, it blends luxury styling with clean layouts for maximum clarity and impact. Perfect for launches, updates, feature highlights, and product teasers—create a standout app presentation in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
AlexG1985 profile image
AlexG1985
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
Golden Phone Mockup 1 - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Golden Phone Mockup 1 - Vertical Original theme video
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 18
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:08
Sleek Mobile Promo Pack - Scene 18 Original theme video
Black Phone Mockup 2 - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Black Phone Mockup 2 - Vertical Original theme video
3D Phone Mockup 2
By themediastock
Edit
00:12
3D Phone Mockup 2 Original theme video
Shadow Stair App - Vertical
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Shadow Stair App - Vertical Original theme video
Laptop Mockup 5
By themediastock
Edit
2K
00:10
Laptop Mockup 5 Original theme video
Levitation Phone Promo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Levitation Phone Promo Original theme video
Real Estate Instagram Stories 10
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Real Estate Instagram Stories 10 Original theme video
