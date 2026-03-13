Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Red Veil - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Red Veil - Vertical

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
3D motion graphics
Device mockup
Photorealistic
Smartphone
8exports
rating
Present your screen design with a premium, photoreal 3D smartphone mockup. A sculptural fabric reveal, architectural lighting and a reflective floor focus all attention on your content. Optimized for vertical Stories and Reels, this clean, minimal scene feels elegant and cinematic. Customize phone and environment colors, toggle device details like the status bar and front camera, and drop in your screenshot or artwork to finish. Ideal for app promos, UI showcases and product launches that demand a refined look. Create standout social posts and ads with a polished, modern aesthetic in just a few clicks.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us