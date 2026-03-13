Red Veil - Vertical

Present your screen design with a premium, photoreal 3D smartphone mockup. A sculptural fabric reveal, architectural lighting and a reflective floor focus all attention on your content. Optimized for vertical Stories and Reels, this clean, minimal scene feels elegant and cinematic. Customize phone and environment colors, toggle device details like the status bar and front camera, and drop in your screenshot or artwork to finish. Ideal for app promos, UI showcases and product launches that demand a refined look. Create standout social posts and ads with a polished, modern aesthetic in just a few clicks.