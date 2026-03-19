Monolith Mockup - Vertical

Present your app or game with a sleek, photoreal smartphone mockup designed for vertical stories and ads. Two floating devices in a minimalist concrete room keep all attention on your screens and branding. Easily replace both screen placeholders, set your logo, and fine‑tune device and environment colors for a perfect match. Smooth camera drift, elegant lighting, and premium 3D materials create a high‑end product feel. Ideal for app promos, feature highlights, or quick store previews—render a polished showcase in minutes without complex setup.