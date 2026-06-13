Neoclassical Mockup - Vertical

Present your app or design in a refined, high-end setting. This vertical 3D smartphone mockup floats above a classical pedestal, framed by grand columns and soft volumetric light. The photorealistic scene, calm motion, and symmetrical composition create an elegant, cinematic reveal ideal for promos, portfolios, and product showcases. Customize screen media, device styling, and ambience to match your brand. With its neoclassical vibe and atmospheric depth, this template elevates UI, artwork, and campaigns with premium polish while staying easy to adapt for any project.