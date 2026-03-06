Geometric & Luxury App Intro - Vertical

Present your app in a refined, high-end story format. This 3D smartphone mockup frames your screenshots or artwork with elegant motion, glossy finishes, and a premium atmosphere. Customize device and ambient colors, toggle interface details like the status bar and camera, and add your own media to spotlight features or launches. Smooth, floating animation and soft bokeh spheres keep the focus on your product while conveying luxury and modern design. Ideal for app promos, product reveals, ads, and social stories across platforms. Create a polished, on-brand vertical video in minutes—no design experience required.