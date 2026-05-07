Prime Mock Vertical

Present your app with impact using a premium vertical smartphone mockup. A polished 3D environment, metallic highlights, and refined motion put your screen front and center. Toggle realistic phone details like the status bar and front camera, customize brand colors, and add your logo for an elegant finish. The smooth, relaxed pacing and glossy style make it ideal for app promos, social stories, and product spotlights. Easily swap in your UI or imagery and export a sleek, professional video that elevates your brand.