Shadow Stair App - Vertical

Present your app with a premium vertical device mockup built for story placements. This photorealistic 3D scene features a centered smartphone in a minimal, architectural set with elegant, moody lighting. Smooth camera drift and relaxed pacing keep attention on your UI. Swap in your screen media, control the phone and background colors, and fine-tune lighting details like ambient and key tones. Optional status bar and movie box elements help frame your content professionally. Ideal for app promos, launch teasers, and product highlights where clarity, style, and brand polish matter.