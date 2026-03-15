Clean Lineup - Vertical

Showcase your app with a sleek, vertical promo built for stories and reels. This clean template features multiple smartphone mockups arranged in a balanced lineup to highlight key screens at a glance. Smooth slide-ins, minimal 3D styling, and crisp diagonal panels keep attention on your UI. Customize device colors, status elements, background shades, and logo to match your brand. Perfect for app launches, feature highlights, and quick social promos when clarity and polish matter.