Marble Pod

Make your audio brand unforgettable with a polished 3D intro built around a striking pair of headphones. A luxurious marble environment, gleaming metallic accents, and a smooth cloth reveal guide the eye toward your logo. Dynamic camera moves energize the scene while soft pastel highlights add modern flair. Ideal for podcasts, audio channels, and music branding, this template is fully customizable—from colors and fonts to your logo and soundtrack—so you can launch cohesive intros or outros in minutes.