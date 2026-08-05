Launch your show with a high‑energy podcast intro. This flat‑design template combines oversized titles, playful doodles, microphones and megaphones with a clean end logo reveal. Showcase clips inside bold typography, drop in a vertical guest shot, and highlight an on‑screen player bar and live badge. Fully customize text, colors, fonts and branding for episodes, trailers, reels and streams. Perfect for podcasts, talk shows and vlogs looking for a modern, attention‑grabbing opener or quick outro.