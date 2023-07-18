Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tape Groove - Original - Poster image

Tape Groove

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Retro
Music
Cassette
Audio reactive
10.7Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a retro‑styled cassette visualizer. This clean 2D design features a centered tape deck, a responsive audio spectrum, and a built‑in timer, all set against a smooth gradient backdrop with a subtle floor reflection. Customize song and artist text, colors, spectrum settings and more. Ideal for music releases, lyric‑free uploads, and channel branding with nostalgic 80s character. Simply upload your audio and let the visuals pulse in sync for the full length of your track.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us