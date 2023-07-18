Tape Groove

Bring your tracks to life with a retro‑styled cassette visualizer. This clean 2D design features a centered tape deck, a responsive audio spectrum, and a built‑in timer, all set against a smooth gradient backdrop with a subtle floor reflection. Customize song and artist text, colors, spectrum settings and more. Ideal for music releases, lyric‑free uploads, and channel branding with nostalgic 80s character. Simply upload your audio and let the visuals pulse in sync for the full length of your track.