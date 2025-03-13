Corporate Storyline - Square
50 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
8videos
2images
16texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a sleek professional narrative with our Corporate Storyline template. Transition smoothly between slides with subtle lines that give off a corporate vibe, perfect for your business presentations or event videos. Dare to impress with a stylish intro or opener powered by customizable colors, fonts, and content. Designed as a versatile storytelling tool, this template simplifies complexity while ensuring maximum impact.
Available formats
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Mr_Free