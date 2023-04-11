Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Corporate Slideshow

00:49 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 images · 25 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Corporate
Presentation
Sliding panel
5.8Kexports
rating
Build a polished corporate slideshow with clean geometric panels, bold headlines, and smooth slide-in transitions. This minimal, elegant design is perfect for business presentations, product highlights, and agency promos. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and logo to match your brand identity. The two-column layout keeps messaging clear and focused, while vibrant accents add energy without clutter. Ideal for pitch decks, case studies, and company overviews where clarity and style matter. Create a modern, professional presentation that looks great on any screen and engages your audience from start to finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us