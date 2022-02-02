Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate Presentation - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Corporate Presentation - Slideshow

00:56 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Presentation
Geometric
Hexagon
2.2Kexports
rating
Deliver a polished corporate presentation with a sleek slideshow built around geometric hexagon frames, crisp typography, and smooth, modern transitions. This versatile template features a clear two-column layout for headlines, descriptions, and media, ideal for business updates, conference decks, team intros, and product promos. Easily replace media, edit text, and adapt colors to match your brand for a cohesive, professional result. Elegant flat design, minimal styling, and steady pacing keep the focus on your message. Finish strong with a branded logo scene and export a presentation-ready video your audience will remember.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us