Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Parallax Stomp - Original - Poster image

Parallax Stomp

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Stomp style
Intro
Logo animation
Bold
5.7Kexports
rating
Drive attention with an energetic stomp opener that blends bold typography, parallax motion, and sliding panel reveals. Showcase your images or clips across multiple scenes, then finish with a clean logo and tagline. Subtle grid lines, light leaks, and color tints add polish without clutter. Ideal for promos, portfolios, fashion, sports, or travel highlights, and equally at home as an intro, title sequence, or short slideshow. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us