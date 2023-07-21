Parallax Stomp - Post

Drive attention with an energetic stomp opener that blends bold typography, parallax motion, and sliding panel reveals. Showcase your images or clips across multiple scenes, then finish with a clean logo and tagline. Subtle grid lines, light leaks, and color tints add polish without clutter. Ideal for promos, portfolios, fashion, sports, or travel highlights, and equally at home as an intro, title sequence, or short slideshow. Easily customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.