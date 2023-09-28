Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Reveal Opener - Post - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Reveal Opener - Post

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Slideshow
Stomp style
Promo
Title sequence
225exports
rating
Create a sharp, modern opener with fast slice-reveal transitions, bold centered titles, and photo/video slides. This versatile template is perfect for promos, intros, product highlights and portfolio teasers. Customize fonts, colors and background, add your media, and finish with a clean logo and tagline reveal. The energetic stomp pacing and sleek, minimal design work across a wide range of brands and topics, from fashion to travel and more. Export in multiple aspect ratios for social or widescreen and make your message land with impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us