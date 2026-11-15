Bring your product to life with a calm, photorealistic device mockup set in lush greenery. This vertical story video centers a 3D laptop while glassy bubbles and elegant, frosted UI panels showcase your headlines and features. Replace the screen with your UI, tailor colors and fonts, and highlight benefits with clean feature cards. Gentle camera drift and smooth slide‑ins create a premium, relaxed vibe perfect for app, website or brand promos. Optimized for Stories, Reels and Shorts, it delivers a refined, nature‑infused look that feels modern, sustainable and on brand.