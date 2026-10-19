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Grunge Memory Trailer - Original - Poster image

Inkstorm

00:25 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 3 videos · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Grunge
Intro
Paint splash
Teaser
13exports
rating
Kick off your next project with a gritty, high‑energy trailer packed with bold titles, grunge textures and explosive brush‑stroke transitions. This painterly opener blends liquid ink splashes, X‑mark accents and moody vignettes into a dramatic, cohesive sequence. Drop in your media for quick visual hits between headline moments, customize colors and fonts, and dial in a dark or vibrant palette to match your brand. Perfect for teasers, intros and punchy promos that need raw texture, momentum and attitude.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us