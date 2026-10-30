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Red Zone Riser - Original - Poster image

Red Zone Riser

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 10 videos · 8 images · 26 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Title sequence
Bold
Sports & Fitness
Glitch
9exports
rating
Launch a high-energy sports promo with bold headlines, glitchy transitions, and action-packed athlete highlights. This stomp-style title sequence blends light trails, scanning bars, and reflection sweeps with gritty paint textures and halftone fills for maximum impact. Use the flexible media placeholders for plays, team shots, and crowd energy, then fine‑tune grunge, flare and particle colors to match your brand. Perfect for American football intros, event hype, and broadcast openers when you need fast pacing, strong contrast, and unforgettable titles.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us