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Strike Matrix - Original - Poster image

Strike Matrix

00:26 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 6 videos · 25 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Sports & Fitness
Digital
Bold
X mark
9exports
rating
Create a powerful sports promo with bold kinetic typography and a modern digital HUD aesthetic. This template combines fast, rhythmic motion, chevron accents, and X-mark motifs with modular scenes for headlines, footage, and cutout photos. Perfect for gyms, boxing clubs, and fitness brands, it adapts to any campaign with easy text swaps and global color controls. Use it to announce classes, showcase athletes, or launch events with a high-impact intro or short teaser. The dark, contrast-heavy look keeps focus on your message while slick transitions and staggered builds drive nonstop momentum.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us