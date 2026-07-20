Ripple Bloom

Bring calm elegance to your brand with a tranquil logo reveal. A photorealistic lotus blooms on still water, sending gentle ripples as soft sparkles rise and the scene transitions to a clean, centered logo with an optional tagline. This refined logo animation is ideal for wellness, yoga, spa, meditation, and nature‑inspired brands, or any identity seeking a peaceful, premium touch. Easily customize your logo appearance and accent colors to match your branding. Use it as a graceful intro or outro to elevate your content with soothing atmosphere, natural beauty, and minimalist sophistication.