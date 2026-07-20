Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ripple Bloom - Original - Poster image

Ripple Bloom

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Nature
Outro
Photorealistic
7exports
rating
Bring calm elegance to your brand with a tranquil logo reveal. A photorealistic lotus blooms on still water, sending gentle ripples as soft sparkles rise and the scene transitions to a clean, centered logo with an optional tagline. This refined logo animation is ideal for wellness, yoga, spa, meditation, and nature‑inspired brands, or any identity seeking a peaceful, premium touch. Easily customize your logo appearance and accent colors to match your branding. Use it as a graceful intro or outro to elevate your content with soothing atmosphere, natural beauty, and minimalist sophistication.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us