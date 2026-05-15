Thunder Shard

Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. Electric energy rips through a cracked stone surface, detonating into flying debris and smoke before your logo locks up center stage with a tagline. Designed for bold intros and powerful outros, this logo animation blends destructive style, atmospheric depth, and epic pacing. Easily customize colors, fonts, and audio to match your brand. Ideal for creators, studios, streamers, and tech-forward brands seeking a high-impact identity sting.