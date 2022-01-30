Colorish Room Logo

Bring your brand to life with a polished 3D logo reveal set inside a colorful, pastel living room. A smooth camera drift guides viewers toward a bright wall screen where your logo and tagline take center stage. This logo animation works perfectly as an intro or outro for presentations, promos, and ads. With editable text, logo, and color controls, it’s easy to align the scene with your identity. Enjoy clean, fluid animation, a cozy mood, and eye-catching 3D motion graphics that make your mark memorable.