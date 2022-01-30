Corporate Office Logo

Create a polished brand moment inside a beautifully rendered open‑plan office. This photorealistic 3D logo reveal descends into a clean whiteboard, framing your logo with warm wood, brick and natural light. Ideal for corporate intros, outros and professional presentations, it features smooth camera motion, elegant typography and a configurable tagline. Adjust colors to match your brand and deliver a confident, contemporary identity cue. Perfect for agencies, studios and businesses seeking a tasteful, minimal and sophisticated logo animation.