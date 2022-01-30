Universal and Design Slideshow
00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 images · 71 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
108exports
Bring your content to life with a clean, minimal slideshow built from pastel gradients, rounded cards, and elegant geometric patterns. Smooth slide-ins and staggered reveals keep each scene flowing, while two-column layouts balance bold headlines with imagery or details. A closing logo scene ties the story together. Ideal for promos, portfolios, fashion, lifestyle, and business stories, this versatile template offers ample text and media placeholders, CTA-style buttons, and refined typography for a polished finish.
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