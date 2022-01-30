Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Universal and Design Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Universal and Design Slideshow

00:23 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 images · 71 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Geometric lines
Slide-in
Rounded rectangle
108exports
rating
Bring your content to life with a clean, minimal slideshow built from pastel gradients, rounded cards, and elegant geometric patterns. Smooth slide-ins and staggered reveals keep each scene flowing, while two-column layouts balance bold headlines with imagery or details. A closing logo scene ties the story together. Ideal for promos, portfolios, fashion, lifestyle, and business stories, this versatile template offers ample text and media placeholders, CTA-style buttons, and refined typography for a polished finish.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us