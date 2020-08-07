Color Brand Promo

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern promo built from elegant flat-design slides. This versatile template features abstract wave backgrounds, bold titles, circular image frames, pastel gradients and smooth slide-in transitions. Present key messages, milestones and visuals with clarity, making it ideal for corporate branding, presentations and timeline storytelling. A centered logo intro and outro frame your video with a polished finish. Customize text, images, colors and fonts to match your identity and deliver a cohesive, on-brand slideshow across campaigns, social posts or events.