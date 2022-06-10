Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Design Slides - Original - Poster image

Modern Design Slides

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 13 images · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Flat design
Geometric
Rounded rectangle
Concentric rings
516exports
rating
Build a striking promo or slideshow with clean, modern motion graphics. This template pairs bold titles with circular media frames and concentric ring backgrounds for a crisp, geometric look. Smooth slide-ins, pop-ins, and fades keep the pacing polished and adaptable to any music. It’s perfect for branding, presentations, and social content. Easily swap images, update headlines and subtitles, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Finish with a confident logo scene for a cohesive, professional wrap‑up.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us