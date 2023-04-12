Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitches and Beats Slides - Original - Poster image

Glitches and Beats Slides

00:49 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Glitch
Promo
Digital
Sliding panel
1.3Kexports
rating
Create a stylish, high‑energy slideshow with crisp typography, vibrant color panels, and tasteful glitch accents. This modern design pairs dynamic wipes with dot‑grid and stripe overlays for a polished tech aesthetic. Drop in your photos or clips, customize text banners, and finish with a clean logo end scene. Ideal for promos, portfolios, events, sports, fashion, travel, and more—anywhere you need fast, rhythmic visuals that stand out. Flexible, minimal, and easy to adapt to your brand, this template delivers attention‑grabbing motion and a cohesive look in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us