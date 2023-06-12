Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Glitch - Original - Poster image

Urban Glitch

00:49 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 35 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Glitch
Promo
Slideshow
Digital
Title sequence
7.2Kexports
rating
Bring urban energy to your visuals with a fast, glitch‑driven promo slideshow. This template blends bold kinetic titles with dot‑grid textures, scanning bars, and digital distortion for a striking, high‑tech look. Drop in your media, edit headlines, and tailor colors to your brand in minutes. Perfect for marketing campaigns, intros to longer edits, or dynamic photo galleries, it delivers crisp transitions and modern accents that keep viewers engaged. Fully customizable in an easy online editor, it’s a versatile choice whenever you need a stylish, energetic, and contemporary video that stands out.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us