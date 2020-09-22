YouTube Instagram Story 02
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
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Promote your latest video or livestream in a polished vertical story format. This minimal, flat-design template features a centered circular image frame, topographic line background, YouTube icon header, and a clear CTA with swipe-up arrow. Swap in your text, fonts, colors, and image to match your brand. Smooth radial and slide-in animations keep attention on your message while the focused layout maximizes readability on mobile. Ideal for quick YouTube channel promos, announcements, and social media stories.
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