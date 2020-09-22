YouTube Instagram Story 02

Promote your latest video or livestream in a polished vertical story format. This minimal, flat-design template features a centered circular image frame, topographic line background, YouTube icon header, and a clear CTA with swipe-up arrow. Swap in your text, fonts, colors, and image to match your brand. Smooth radial and slide-in animations keep attention on your message while the focused layout maximizes readability on mobile. Ideal for quick YouTube channel promos, announcements, and social media stories.