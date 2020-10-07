YouTube Instagram Story 05

Announce your latest YouTube content in a sleek vertical story. This minimal, flat-design template features a bold YouTube play icon, two rounded media cards for photos or clips, a headline, supporting text, and a clear swipe-up cue. Customize colors, fonts, and imagery to match your brand and create a polished channel teaser in minutes. Smooth slide-in transitions and a clean stripe background keep the focus on your message. Ideal for promoting new videos, premieres, or live streams across social platforms.