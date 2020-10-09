YouTube Instagram Story 07

Promote your latest content with a clean, vertical story designed for social platforms. This template features a central media card with a media player UI, bold headlines, and a scrolling banner for key messages. Built-in social icons and subscribe prompts help drive engagement and channel growth. The minimalist, flat design keeps attention on your visuals and call to action. Easily customize text, colors, and imagery to match your brand, and export a polished story video ready for posting. Perfect for announcing new uploads, premieres, livestreams, or important updates.