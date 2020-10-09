YouTube Instagram Story 06
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
474exports
Announce your latest video or livestream with a polished vertical story built for YouTube promotion. This clean, flat-design layout features a circular media frame, bold headline panel, clear CTAs and a subtle grid background with playful dot accents. Smooth slide and pop-in animations keep attention on your message while the centered composition makes content instantly readable. Easily update texts, colors and imagery to match your brand, then export a ready-to-post story that boosts clicks and subscribes.