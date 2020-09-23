YouTube Instagram Story 04

Announce your latest YouTube video or live stream with a clean, vertical story designed to capture attention fast. This minimal, duotone layout combines a framed image card, bold headline, and a subtle platform icon for instant recognition. Smooth slide and scale reveals keep the focus on your message while maintaining a modern, brand-friendly look. Ideal for social promos and channel updates, you can easily customize text, colors, and imagery to match your branding. Deliver a polished story that stands out in feeds and drives clicks in seconds.