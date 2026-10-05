Folder Flux - Vertical

Show your work in a clean, vertical portfolio promo with stacked folder panels, cursor-driven interactions, and a smooth carousel for media. This story-ready slideshow blends digital UI style, a subtle grid background, and bold accents for a modern look. Fluid parallax motion keeps attention centered on each featured project, with search and pagination motifs enhancing the web-first feel. Easily customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your brand, then export for reels, stories, and ads. Perfect for agencies, creators, and startups wanting an eye-catching, professional mobile showcase.