Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Folder Flux - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Folder Flux - Vertical

00:10 · 4K (2160x3840) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Digital
Portfolio
OS icon
7exports
rating
Show your work in a clean, vertical portfolio promo with stacked folder panels, cursor-driven interactions, and a smooth carousel for media. This story-ready slideshow blends digital UI style, a subtle grid background, and bold accents for a modern look. Fluid parallax motion keeps attention centered on each featured project, with search and pagination motifs enhancing the web-first feel. Easily customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your brand, then export for reels, stories, and ads. Perfect for agencies, creators, and startups wanting an eye-catching, professional mobile showcase.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Synth Prompt - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:27
Synth Prompt - Vertical Original preset video
Youtuber Story 6
By kalinichev
Edit
00:15
Youtuber Story 6 Original preset video
Ai Assistant Promo - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:33
Ai Assistant Promo - Vertical Original preset video
Retro Vibe Stories 4
By hushahir
Edit
00:08
Retro Vibe Stories 4 Original preset video
Unique Clean Stories 21
By hushahir
Edit
00:07
Unique Clean Stories 21 Original preset video
Bold Brand Showcase - Vertical
By Promak
Edit
00:30
Bold Brand Showcase - Vertical Original preset video
HoloCircuit - Vertical
By FMedia
Edit
00:14
HoloCircuit - Vertical Original preset video
Colorful Story 12
By Besed
Edit
00:10
Colorful Story 12 Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us