Grafflash - Square

Bring bold, street‑art energy to your brand with a high‑impact graffiti logo animation. Vibrant neon colors, paint splashes, brush strokes, and a warped grid texture deliver an urban, grunge aesthetic. Dynamic paint wipes reveal your mark, a hand‑drawn circle adds flair, and a clean, centered hold finishes with a type‑in tagline. Perfect for intros and outros across music, lifestyle, streetwear, sports, gaming, and creative channels. Easily customize colors, swap in your logo, and edit the tagline for instant brand recognition with attitude.