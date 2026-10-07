Grafflash - Vertical

Deliver a punchy graffiti logo animation for vertical stories. This energetic opener/outro features bold brush strokes, spray paint splashes, warped grid backdrops, and gritty textures. A centered logo stays hero as paint reveals create fast scene changes, with a clean type-on tagline to finish. Customize colors, tagline, and logo to match your brand’s urban style. Perfect for intros, outros, and social story video branding across lifestyle, music, streetwear, and creative channels. Stand out with neon hues, grunge overlays, and kinetic paint transitions that grab attention instantly.