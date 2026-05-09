Urban Rush - Vertical

Ignite your vertical content with an urban, high‑energy opener. This story‑ready template blends bold kinetic titles, a centered logo presence, diagonal media stacks, graffiti swashes, and tactile halftone paper textures. Vibrant gradients and gritty grain add punch while smooth wipes keep the pace moving. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and messaging to create promos, teasers, or brand intros that stand out on Reels, TikTok, and Shorts. Designed for quick impact and strong recall, it delivers modern street aesthetics with a polished finish—ideal when you need attention fast.