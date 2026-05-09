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Urban Rush - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Urban Rush - Vertical

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Urban
Intro
Logo animation
Promo
104exports
rating
Ignite your vertical content with an urban, high‑energy opener. This story‑ready template blends bold kinetic titles, a centered logo presence, diagonal media stacks, graffiti swashes, and tactile halftone paper textures. Vibrant gradients and gritty grain add punch while smooth wipes keep the pace moving. Easily customize colors, fonts, media, and messaging to create promos, teasers, or brand intros that stand out on Reels, TikTok, and Shorts. Designed for quick impact and strong recall, it delivers modern street aesthetics with a polished finish—ideal when you need attention fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us