Gridline Identity - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a crisp vertical promo built on editorial gridlines, glassy UI, and bold, minimal typography. This multi‑scene story features clean pill buttons, a refined search bar, gallery strips, and thoughtful 3D moments like stone and metallic elements. Add your logo, website, headlines, photos, and video to craft a polished corporate intro or branded Story. Designed for social platforms, it balances style and clarity so your identity shines on every frame. Ideal for corporate branding, brand‑guideline teasers, and website promotion.