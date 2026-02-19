Search Bar Pro 2
00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
6exports
Showcase your message inside a sleek, modern search bar. This minimal motion title features a clean, flat UI, smooth typewriter text, and a clickable CTA button, all on a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it into intros, promos, tutorials, or UX/UI explainers. The centered, pill-shaped design keeps attention on your headline while subtle microinteractions add polish. Fast to customize, easy to use, and built for crisp, professional results.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of Promak