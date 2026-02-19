Search Bar Pro 2

Showcase your message inside a sleek, modern search bar. This minimal motion title features a clean, flat UI, smooth typewriter text, and a clickable CTA button, all on a transparent background for effortless overlay on any footage. Fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it into intros, promos, tutorials, or UX/UI explainers. The centered, pill-shaped design keeps attention on your headline while subtle microinteractions add polish. Fast to customize, easy to use, and built for crisp, professional results.