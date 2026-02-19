Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Search Bar Pro 3 - Original - Poster image

Search Bar Pro 3

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Minimal
Flat design
Web search
Typewriter effect
9exports
rating
Bring clarity to your message with a sleek search bar title overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features a clean, flat UI, a typewriter text effect, and a clickable CTA button to guide attention. Perfect for SEO explainers, product walkthroughs, educational videos, and social content, it keeps the focus on your query while remaining minimal and polished. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for instant context. Centered composition and smooth motion make your point fast—type, click, and let viewers know exactly what they’ll find.
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Search Bar Pro 8
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 8 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 9
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 9 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 7
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 7 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 6
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 6 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 5
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 5 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 4
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 4 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 3
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 3 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 2
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 2 Original theme video
Search Bar Pro 1
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:10
Search Bar Pro 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us