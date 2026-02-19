Youtube intro for cooking channel
Search Bar Pro 6 - Original - Poster image

Search Bar Pro 6

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Bring smart, modern context to your videos with a clean search-bar animation. This transparent overlay features a minimal, flat UI, a realistic typewriter effect for your query, and a click interaction on the built-in button. Perfect for intros, explainers, tutorials, product demos, and channel branding, it lets you easily customize text, fonts and colors to match your style. Drop it over footage to frame your topic the moment the video starts, or use it mid‑story to highlight a key idea. Fast, polished, and versatile—add clarity and intent to any edit with a single, focused motion title.
Promak profile image
Promak
