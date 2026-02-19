Search Bar Pro 4

Bring search-driven storytelling to your videos with a clean, transparent search bar overlay. This minimal, flat UI features typewriter text for the query, a pill CTA, and mouse-click interaction with sparkly feedback. Perfect as a call-out graphic or motion title, it keeps attention centered while staying unobtrusive over footage. Easily customize texts, fonts, and colors to match any brand or channel. Use it to highlight topics, tease results, or guide viewers with a clear CTA—all in a polished, modern UI that works across social clips, promos, explainers, and tutorials.