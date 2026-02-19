Search Bar Pro 7

Elevate your message with a sleek, minimal search bar overlay. This transparent call-out graphic centers a bold query with suggestion lines and a clickable cursor, perfect for intros, promos, and digital marketing content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then drop it over footage for instant clarity and polish. The modern, flat UI and vibrant gradient keep attention where it matters while remaining clean and unobtrusive. Ideal for SEO/SEM explainers, product discovery, and brand awareness videos when you want to communicate search intent in seconds.