Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paper Gazette - Original - Poster image

Paper Gazette

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Editorial
Promo
Minimal
Bold
10exports
rating
Make your next vertical story stand out with a clean, editorial opener built for Reels. This template blends bold typography, a refined paper texture, and smooth scene transitions to showcase your visuals with style. Drop in your vertical clips, switch the black‑and‑white look on or off, adjust brand colors, and add your logo for instant polish. Designed for promos, teasers, and quick intros, it delivers clarity and impact in seconds—ideal for fashion, lifestyle, and brand highlights. Fast to edit, striking to watch, and optimized for social feeds.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us