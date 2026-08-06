Paper Gazette

Make your next vertical story stand out with a clean, editorial opener built for Reels. This template blends bold typography, a refined paper texture, and smooth scene transitions to showcase your visuals with style. Drop in your vertical clips, switch the black‑and‑white look on or off, adjust brand colors, and add your logo for instant polish. Designed for promos, teasers, and quick intros, it delivers clarity and impact in seconds—ideal for fashion, lifestyle, and brand highlights. Fast to edit, striking to watch, and optimized for social feeds.